Wrapping up the week with showers, thunderstorms

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Coulee Region this morning, making it a rainy end to the week. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s, and winds are blowing from the east-northeast. Showers and thunderstorms will linger west of the Mississippi River into the afternoon, but locations east of the Mississippi River will begin to dry out with partly cloudy skies. It will continue to be humid with temperatures in the 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain isolated west of the Mississippi River into Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, the entire region dries out under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. 

A possibility of severe weather will accompany the return of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday. We will continue to keep an eye on the trends.

We finally have some dry weather starting Tuesday and lasting until the end of next week, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

