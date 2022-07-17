Wrapping up the weekend with warm, humid conditions

Expect foggy conditions to dissipate later this morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. We will have light winds and continued humidity. Mostly clear skies are on tap for tonight, along with developing fog. Lows will be in the 60s with light winds.
We'll wake up to fog on Monday morning. By late morning, the fog will have dissipated, leaving mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach into the 90s. It will stay muggy, with light southwesterly winds.
Tuesday's weather will be hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and breezy south-southwest winds. However, the dry spell will be brief because a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Tuesday night. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. It will be breezy and humid, with temperatures in the 80s. We'll enjoy a nice break from the action on Thursday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. Unfortunately, the humidity will remain high. On Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions as temperatures soar into the 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return Friday night, but the likelihood of that is fairly low. Saturday morning has a small chance of showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, more showers and thunderstorms are possible, although only in a small way. The humidity is high and temperatures are still in the 90s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt