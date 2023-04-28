Wrapping up the work week with warm temps before a soggy start to the weekend

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Iowa...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.The Mississippi River at Alma, WI has fallen below flood stage.
Therefore, the Flood Warning has been cancelled at this location.
Elsewhere flooding continues. Many locations are still experiencing
moderate to major flooding. Locations between Genoa Dam 8 and
Guttenberg Dam 8 will likely see the Mississippi crest sometime
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued early this morning at 545 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Wrapping up the work week with warm temps before a soggy start to the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Running Forecast.png

Highs reached the low 70s on Thursday, which was 5° warmer than our average high of 65°.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Friday will leave us with a very similar forecast. Highs will meet the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day. Heading into the afternoon, toward 3pm, showers return to the forecast.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmamsat.png

Most showers will hold off to our west before becoming likely overnight and into early Saturday. Lows will reach the low 40s. These showers will be moving along a cold front which will make for a cooler weekend.

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

Saturday starts us off with those rain showers ahead of an afternoon break. Rainfall totals from Friday through Saturday will range 1/4" to 1/2". Isolated totals toward 3/4" will also be possible.

Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmpmsat.png

The low-pressure system giving us showers now is set to wrap back around giving us more rain, mix or snow into late Saturday and into Sunday. Luckily, mix or snow accumulations will be minimal at no more than 1".

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Temps will be the coolest on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

A few rain showers linger into Monday, but then we dry out through the middle of the week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

