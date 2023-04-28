Wrapping up the work week with warm temps before a soggy start to the weekend

Highs reached the low 70s on Thursday, which was 5° warmer than our average high of 65°.
Friday will leave us with a very similar forecast. Highs will meet the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day. Heading into the afternoon, toward 3pm, showers return to the forecast.
Most showers will hold off to our west before becoming likely overnight and into early Saturday. Lows will reach the low 40s. These showers will be moving along a cold front which will make for a cooler weekend.
Saturday starts us off with those rain showers ahead of an afternoon break. Rainfall totals from Friday through Saturday will range 1/4" to 1/2". Isolated totals toward 3/4" will also be possible.
Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday.
The low-pressure system giving us showers now is set to wrap back around giving us more rain, mix or snow into late Saturday and into Sunday. Luckily, mix or snow accumulations will be minimal at no more than 1".
Temps will be the coolest on Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
A few rain showers linger into Monday, but then we dry out through the middle of the week.