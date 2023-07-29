Yesterday showers and t-storms

T-storms developed Friday…
Another round of showers and t-storms rolled through the Coulee Region Friday evening. Large hail and gusty surface winds did some damage around the region.
Another warm afternoon…
Highs Friday managed to reach into the upper 80s with humidity still on the high side. Northeast winds kicked in, but the speeds were low, so it was a nice Friday. The weekend promises extremely pleasant weather.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the first week of August.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden