You've guessed it! More warm temps and sunshine for Memorial Day

So far, Memorial Day weekend has been a phenomenal one!
We've seen sunshine, low humidity and warm temps!
Luckily for us, more of that is on the way. You can expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky through Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
While Monday will be a nice day to observe Memorial Day outdoors, there are a few Air Quality Advisories. Those advisories are for nearly the entire Coulee Region from noon through 11pm Monday. As we saw a couple weeks back, low humidity and warm temps allow pollutants in the air to build up. That pollutant build up will result in bad ozone.
If you like Monday, well, more of the same for Tuesday! Sunshine and highs in the low 90s!
Dewpoints will start to increase late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will increase humidity and help some of our slight chances of rain later this week.
Our next slight chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Most showers and storms on Wednesday will hold off until the evening with highs meeting the low 90s again.
Storms on Wednesday don't look to have severe potential so far, with our main threat being lightning and heavy rain.
A nice streak of the 90s will continue through the work week with more slight chances of showers. Rainfall totals through Friday will range trace to 3/4".
Beyond that, expect more warmer than average high temps.