 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

You've guessed it! More warm temps and sunshine for Memorial Day

  • Updated
  • 0
2014_Memorial_Day.png

So far, Memorial Day weekend has been a phenomenal one!

We've seen sunshine, low humidity and warm temps!

Luckily for us, more of that is on the way. You can expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky through Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current Watches - All Types.png

While Monday will be a nice day to observe Memorial Day outdoors, there are a few Air Quality Advisories. Those advisories are for nearly the entire Coulee Region from noon through 11pm Monday. As we saw a couple weeks back, low humidity and warm temps allow pollutants in the air to build up. That pollutant build up will result in bad ozone.

Air Quality Index Chart.png

If you like Monday, well, more of the same for Tuesday! Sunshine and highs in the low 90s!

Muggy Meter Warren.png

Dewpoints will start to increase late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This will increase humidity and help some of our slight chances of rain later this week.

Our next slight chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Most showers and storms on Wednesday will hold off until the evening with highs meeting the low 90s again.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Storms on Wednesday don't look to have severe potential so far, with our main threat being lightning and heavy rain.

A nice streak of the 90s will continue through the work week with more slight chances of showers. Rainfall totals through Friday will range trace to 3/4".

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Beyond that, expect more warmer than average high temps.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you