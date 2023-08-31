What Covid-19 precautions should you be taking now? A doctor explains

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LABOR DAY... The combination of low relative humidity values, temperatures in the 80s, southerly winds and dry fuels will result in elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon across parts of southwest and central Wisconsin. Relative humidity values will fall to around 20 to 30 percent with winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to 25 mph. Additional fire weather concerns are expected this weekend, Labor Day, and Tuesday as hotter air moves into the region, fuels continue to dry out, gusty winds continue and afternoon relative humidity values drop to 20 to 30 percent. Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the forecast and local DNR information, especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.