Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will result in
minor flooding at both Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 03/19/1945.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Whitmer signs repeal of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban

Whitmer signs repeal of Michigan's 1931 abortion ban

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses supporters before signing legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban on April 5 in Birmingham.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a repeal of the state's 1931 abortion ban, which the Democratically controlled state legislature had passed last month.

"This is long overdue," the Democratic governor, who campaigned on protecting abortion rights last fall, said in a statement on Twitter.

The ban's repeal came a day after a major victory for abortion rights advocates in neighboring Wisconsin, where liberals won control of the state Supreme Court, which is expected to decide a lawsuit challenging the state's 1849 abortion ban. In the wake of last summer's US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, protecting abortion rights has proven to be a galvanizing force for Democrats and independents, which helped power the Democratic majorities that made the Michigan repeal possible.

Democrats control both chambers in the Michigan legislature and the governor's mansion for the first time in four decades after last fall's midterms, when voters also voted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution.

Michigan's state Senate majority immediately prioritized repealing the abortion ban -- which prohibited the procedure even in cases of rape and incest, except to preserve the woman's life, and had remained on the state's books even after the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court ruling.

The state Senate passed the repeal last month in a 20-18 vote along party lines after earlier passing the state House.

"Finally ending this draconian abortion ban was made possible by our Democratic victories in the state legislature last year," interim Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams said in a statement. "This is another crystal-clear proof point that Democratic legislatures are critical for protecting and expanding abortion rights."

Abortion rights advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America also thanked Whitmer for signing the repeal, calling the ban a "malignant threat to the health and well-being of Michiganders."

"Today is a crucial step in the fight for freedom and abortion access for Michiganders today, tomorrow, and for generations to come," NARAL President Mini Timmaraju said in a statement.

