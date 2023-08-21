Why the former president won't debate in Milwaukee

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Former President Trump recently announced he will not debate fellow republicans in Milwaukee.
Political analyst Tim Dale says whenever a candidate refuses, it's always because the candidate or the candidate's people have decided it's not in their best interest.
The only way Mr. Trump would enter the republican debates according to Dale, is if his numbers begin to erode. At the moment, however, the former president enjoys a large lead.
Dale says Mr. Trump has always been interested in his wins. Parties, however, are interested in candidates winning up and down the ballot.
So, the Trump candidacy is historic because he's not necessarily interested in boosting the national party.