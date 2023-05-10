Winona community remembering fallen law enforcement officers

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - On Wednesday, the community gathered in Winona to remember and honor law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice both nationally and locally.
Winona Police Officer Mathew Hamilton died in 1874 while making an arrest. Winona Sheriff's Office investigator John Schneider gave his life in 1980 while answering a call for help. In 2000, Minnesota State Patrol Cpl. Theodore 'Ted' Foss died during a traffic stop on I-90.
The memorial service served as a somber reminder of the unknown dangers officers may encounter.
"There have been four officers in Minnesota and Wisconsin killed in the last four weeks," Goodview Police officer Ben Klinger said. "It really brings that home but also shows support to the community and to us."
While the memorial service honors these officers' sacrifices, it's also a celebration of the life they've lived.
"I think it's very important not only to remember that they did give that sacrifice but also the life that they lived leading up to that point in time," City of Winona Chief of Police Tom Williams said. "While they left others behind, we are still a large family. Be it as a dispatcher, a detention deputy or law enforcement - we are family. We're public safety and we want to support one another and we had great times with the individuals that have passed."
Winona's memorial service has honored these fallen officers for more than 30 years.
Another memorial service is planned for May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Rochester's Soldiers Field held by the Southeast Law Enforcement Foundation of Southeast Minnesota.