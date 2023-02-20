WINTER STORM WATCHES: Time extended

A messy week filled with winter weather is upon us.
Though we could see a few rain/snow showers late Monday, these Winter Storm Watches don't become valid until 6pm Tuesday. Those watches last through 6pm Thursday. They will likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Weather Advisories late Monday or early Tuesday.
Winter Storm Watches are for Wabasha, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Jackson, Winona, La Crosse, Monroe, Fillmore, Houston and Vernon Counties from 6pm Tuesday through 6pm Thursday. Between those times, moderate to heavy snow is expected. These snow chances will heavily impact commutes.